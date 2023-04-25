POC eyes permanent headquarters in CCP Complex

POC President Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) hopes to soon have its own headquarters at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City.

The POC still does not have its own office building as it maintains offices in existing government buildings including the Philippine Sports Commission at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, as well as the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

But POC president Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino was encouraged by the words of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his speech at the send-off for Team Philippines to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games last Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center.

"The Philippine Olympic Committee, [who] I understand is still squatting in the environs of the CCP," said Marcos. "Kailangan natin siguro — mahirap naman ang dami nating pinapagawa, sa inyo na hindi — wala kayo man lang sarili ninyong opisina."

Tolentino is optimistic that with government support, the proposed "House of POC" will be realized sooner or later.

"With the President himself promising his support, particularly on the POC office, we can now say that the House of POC would no longer be a dream," said Tolentino.

Tolentino wanted the permanent POC headquarters not only to house the organization’s staff but also include a museum and a multi-purpose hall.

He picked the CCP Complex as the most ideal location because of the government and private-sector landmarks and offices, proximity to the airport, hotels and entertainment facilities as well as the consistent congregation of people in the area who could be visiting the museum.