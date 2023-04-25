La Salle opens D-League title defense vs. CEU

The De La Salle-EcoOil Green Archers are the defending champions in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- De La Salle University-EcoOil will kick off its title retention bid against Centro Escolar University (CEU) when the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup opens on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

This marks the official start of the Topex Robinson era for the Green Archers. La Salle won last year's edition of the tournament by beating Marinerong Pilipino in the deciding Game 3 of the finals, 91-78, with Derrick Pumaren at the helm.

This time around, Marinerong Pilipino has teamed up with San Beda University to form one of the seven teams competing in the conference.

They will be joined by defending NCAA champions Wang’s Basketball-Letran, AMA Online, University of Perpetual Help, and the Philippine Sports Performance Fitness gym.

Marinero-San Beda opens the new D-League season against Philippine Sports Performance Fitness gym at 2 p.m. on Thursday, to be followed by the La Salle-EcoOil vs. CEU encounter.

"The other collegiate teams are also beefing up their line-ups," said PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

"Magaganda ang games natin because it's the team’s way of developing their players in preparation for their respective mother leagues."

Games will be played at the Ynares Pasig and FilOil-EcoOil Centre every Tuesday and Thursday.

All seven teams will play a single round robin, with the top two advancing outright in the semis. The third and fourth teams, meanwhile, enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage against the fifth and sixth teams in a crossover quarterfinals phase.

Both semis and finals are best-of-three series.

According to Castro, the D-League will only have one conference this year and in 2024.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.