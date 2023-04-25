The Gilas Pilipinas Women at the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup. FIBA.basketball/File.

The Philippine women's national basketball team is facing tall odds in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, set for Sydney, Australia from June 26 to July 2.

Gilas Pilipinas Women was drawn into Group B, along with five-time reigning champions Japan and World Cup bronze medalist Australia. Chinese-Taipei completes the group.

The Filipinas avoided relegation in the 2021 edition of the event, when they outlasted India, 74-70, in a playoff for seventh place. But strong performances in regional events including the Southeast Asian Games and the return of star center Jack Animam should boost the Gilas Women's confidence.

Group A features China, South Korea, New Zealand, and Lebanon.

Lebanon was promoted from Division B to Division A in 2021, having beaten a Jordan team that featured WNBA star Natasha Cloud to gain progress.

Sydney is hosting the Women's Asia Cup in the wake of its successful staging of the FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup in 2022. That tournament saw nearly 12,000 fans watch at the Sydney Superdome when China and Australia faced off in the semifinals.