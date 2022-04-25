Teammates comfort La Salle guard Mark Nonoy, who missed a potential game-tying shot against UP in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University head coach Derrick Pumaren saw a glaring lack of "animo" from the Green Archers in the first half of their game against University of the Philippines (UP), and he didn't hesitate in letting his players know about it.

Fresh off a hard-earned overtime win against University of the East (UE), the Green Archers kept in step with UP in their game on Saturday but fell apart in the second period. The Fighting Maroons won the pivotal frame, 24-14, building a 42-31 halftime cushion that proved enough to withstand La Salle's rally in the second half.

"In all honesty, in the first half, parang we didn't have that animo spirit, and that's what I challenged them in the second half," Pumaren told reporters after the game.

"We just have to keep having that animo spirit for 40 minutes, and keep fighting," he stressed. "We didn't have a fight in the first half, that's why I said it's a lethargic first half for us."

The Green Archers were able to turn things around in the second half, thanks in part to the improved efforts of their bigs and another strong game from swingman Kurt Lojera.

They trailed by just two points, 71-69, with four seconds left off a putback by Michael Phillips and still had a chance when UP's Ricci Rivero made just one of two free throws off a duty foul by Phillips.

Unfortunately for La Salle, their comeback fell short when Mark Nonoy's open three-pointer hit the side of the backboard as time expired. Nonoy, who broke free to the corner for an open look, wept openly at the end of the game.

Pumaren credited his players for their fightback, but the coach also pointed out that it underscored a problem that La Salle has had for most of UAAP Season 84. The Green Archers have struggled with their consistency and execution, falling into stretches where they struggle to run their sets.

"The game is 40 minutes," Pumaren stressed. "We cannot just play the game [for] 20 minutes. We cannot play the game [for] 10 minutes. It's 40 minutes of basketball."

"I don't think we played 40 minutes tonight. Not to take anything away from UP, they really played hard, they out-played us, they killed us in the first half. We had a lethargic first half," he added. "Parang we didn't have a fight, we didn't have a fight. We're out of sync in the first half."

La Salle point guard Evan Nelle reacts after their loss to UP in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media

The game was a squandered opportunity for La Salle. The Fighting Maroons were coming off only their second loss of the season, and a victory for the Green Archers would have boosted their chances of securing a top two seed.

Instead, they fell to 7-4 in the tournament, while UP sewed up a Final 4 berth and moved a step closer to clinching a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

"We just have to stay positive. We just have to keep working hard, and we just gotta take care of things on Tuesday," Pumaren said of his team. "We still are not in the Final 4 yet. We just have to secure the Final 4 slot on Tuesday."

"The most important thing is we stay positive and how we bounce back. I keep telling the boys na the important thing is how we bounce back on Tuesday," he said. "Hopefully, we'll stay positive."

Of staying in contention for a top two seed, Pumaren said: "I know that it's gonna be a long shot, but we're still there. Anything is still possible. We just have to take care of things."

The Green Archers take on another dangerous opponent in Far Eastern University on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.