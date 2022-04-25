PSC condemns Maguindanao bus explosion that injured sepak takraw team

Members of a local sepak takraw team were hurt in a bus explosion in Maguindanao. PCADG Bangsamoro.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Monday condemned what it called an "act of terrorism" in Maguindanao that resulted in injuries to members of a sepak takraw team.

The team members were among those injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated inside the Rural Transit Bus that they were riding en route to Dipolog City.

According to initial investigations, the bus made a stop at the Parang terminal in Maguindanao, where a passenger got off. They then stopped at a local eatery in Barangay Making in Parang when the IED exploded, leading to injuries to at least four passengers.

"The PSC strongly condemns the act of terrorism which ended up hurting and injuring four Sepak Takraw athletes and one coach in their bus ride to Pagadian City from Cotabato City to participate in the national qualifier for the ASEAN School Games," PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said in a statement.

"There is no justification for purposely causing pain on any person, especially ones which could possibly become fatal like this bombing," he added. "This cowardly act aimed to terrorize the public included athletes among its victims, whose budding athletic futures are unfairly dimmed by this horrible atrocity."

"Terrorism has no place in sports."

The Philippine Sepak Takraw Federation, Inc. (PSTFI) also condemned the bombing, and said that they will reach out to the victims "for any help we can provide."

"Our grassroots sepak takraw clubs in Mindanao are now in touch with each other to provide any assistance to the victims," said PSTFI president Karen Tanchanco-Caballero.

Those injured were rushed to a local hospital. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the identity of the passenger who got off the bus before the explosion, as he is now considered the primary suspect.

Local police have yet to determine a motive for the explosion.