PBA legends join Guiao, Chot in backing Leni Robredo

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA legends-turned-coaches set aside their on-court rivalry to come together in support of Vice President Leni Robredo, as she seeks the highest office in the country.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao was joined by former PBA stars, now assistant coaches Jojo Lastimosa, Johnny Abarrientos, and Olsen Racela in a video where they publicly backed Robredo as their presidential candidate.

Legends of Philippine basketball– Yeng Guiao, Olsen Racela, Johnny Abarientos, and Jojo Lastimosa might be competitors in the court, but all united in support for VP @lenirobredo.

They released a video in support of her candidacy. #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/EzwBBMp9yu — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) April 25, 2022

"Sa basketball, bawal ang pabagal-bagal. Laging dapat alerto at mabilis kang kumilos," said Guiao, who consistently wore a pink face mask during the Road Warriors' campaign in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

"Sa basketball, hindi pwedeng pa-absent-absent kapag may training or laban. Dapat laging present. You show up in the most difficult times," added Racela, currently the head coach of Far Eastern University (FEU) and an assistant with Barangay Ginebra.

"At sa basketball, hindi ka pwedeng sumuko. Laban lang ng laban, kahit na pinipilit kang i-foul out ng kalaban," said Abarrientos, an assistant coach with FEU and the Magnolia Hotshots.

"Kaya ako, bilib na bilib sa lider na taglay ang katangiang ito," Lastimosa, an assistant coach at NLEX, said.

All these qualities, according to the PBA coaches, can be found in Robredo, with Racela touting her track record while Guiao noted her strength in the face of a barrage of "fake news" thrown against her and her family.

"Ang husay at tibay ng pagiging lider, hindi nasusukat sa kasarian," Racela also pointed out.

"Magkakampi kami para sa bansa. Magkakampi kami para sa pagpili ng isang pangulong alam naming makaka-angat sa buhay ng lahat," Lastimosa stressed.

Lastimosa and Abarrientos, members of the PBA's 40 Greatest Players, and Racela, a nine-time PBA champion, are the latest members of the Philippine sporting world to endorse Robredo. Last week, Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes also publicly backed the Vice President.

Several active athletes have also expressed their support for Robredo ahead of the May 9 national elections, including Kiefer Ravena and many of the country's high-profile volleyball players.