NU coach Jeff Napa calls out a play during their UAAP Season 84 second round game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- From emerging as a dark horse contender at the end of the first round, National University (NU) is now in danger of missing the Final 4 in UAAP Season 84.

The Bulldogs were the surprise package of the first round, bagging victories against Far Eastern University (FEU) and Adamson University, and giving defending champion Ateneo de Manila University a scare. Their 4-3 record put them in solo fourth place midway through the tournament.

Since then, however, the Bulldogs have been mired in a slump. They lost their first four assignments of the second round, and at 4-7, they are now in sixth place in the league standings.

"After the first round, we gained respect of the other teams noong first round," noted NU coach Jeff Napa. "Kaya nung second round they really prepared for us para hindi na maulit."

Their latest loss was an 89-75 rout against the Blue Eagles that was more lopsided than even the final score indicated. Ateneo led by as much as 33 points, before NU cut into the lead with a big fourth quarter.

"Hindi kami binigyan ng pagkakataon ng Ateneo," Napa said afterward. "Talagang pinaghandaan kami ng todo."

It was the complete reversal of their first round encounter, where the Bulldogs kept in step with Ateneo for 38 minutes before a late flurry allowed the Blue Eagles to pull away. This time around, the defending champions poured it on from the opening quarter, where they opened up a 29-12 lead to take the fight out of NU.

"Noong sa halftime lang medyo nagising kami, nagising players namin. Nag-laro sila ng our style of basketball, that's why hindi na kami nabaon ng todo-todo," said Napa.

"Pero still, talo pa rin kami. Lesson learned," he added.

The Bulldogs cannot be too disheartened by their losing streak, however. Napa points out that even with their recent string of losses, they are still in the hunt for a spot in the Final 4. The Bulldogs are one game behind Adamson and FEU, who currently share fourth place with 5-6 win-loss records.

They still have three games left in their elimination round schedule to make up the difference.

"We have a chance to make it to the Final 4. Pero kung 'di namin tatrabahuin, hindi ibibigay yung chance na 'yun," said Napa. "We missed three winnable games nung second round but we have a chance pa rin to redeem ourselves sa last three games."

"We don't look at the four-game losing streak eh. We just move forward," he stressed. "We have to be ready against UST [University of Santo Tomas]."

A victory against the Growling Tigers on Tuesday will be a massive boost of confidence for the Bulldogs heading into their game against University of the East on Thursday. They wrap up their elimination round against De La Salle University on May 1, in what may be a make-or-break game for them.

Napa is counting on his players to at least force a playoff for the fourth spot.

"I'm pretty sure naman, our players naman, if they're given a chance to make it to the playoffs or whatsoever, I'm sure naman hindi namin sasayangin 'yung opportunity or blessings na binigay para sa kanila," he said.