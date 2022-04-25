NBA: Heat frustrate Young, Hawks to take 3-1 lead

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (R) speaks with forward Jimmy Butler (L) during the first half of game four of the NBA Eastern Conference first round round series between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 24 April 2022. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

The top-seeded Miami Heat seized a lopsided 110-86 victory against the Atlanta Hawks to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first round series.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat in Miami, scoring 36 points to put the team on the brink of advancing.

Miami held Atlanta star Trae Young to just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting -- all three of his baskets 3-pointers.

Butler added 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals for a Heat team that was without Kyle Lowry, who was sidelined with a hamstring strain but was a vocal presence on the bench.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Trailing by one after the first quarter, the Heat seized control with a 30-15 second quarter that featured a 15-0 scoring run and closed with an 11-0 surge.

It was a frustrating night for Atlanta, who had clawed back a win on Friday on a game-winner by Young. The Heat will try to close it out on their home floor on Tuesday.



