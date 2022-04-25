Brazilian coach joins PH volleyball team

The Philippine women's volleyball team get more help in their bid to win a medal in the 31st SEA Games. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jose Inacio Salles Neto, a strength and conditioning coach from the FIVB's technical and development department, will join the national team program of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

The PNVF announced the development over the weekend, after Neto visited the training camp of the national women's team at Sportville in Barueri, Brazil.

He will be tapped to help the Filipina spikers optimize their strength and prevent injuries during their workouts as they prepare for their campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"I'm greatly honored to be a part of the team. I'm here for the continuous technical support from the FIVB and I have the opportunity to stay with the group," said Neto, per an official release from the PNVF.

The Brazilian national team trainer stayed for three days and made an initial individual evaluation of the team in coordination with Philippine team coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito and physical therapist Grace Gomez.

"He focuses more on basic and proper movements. He doesn't allow athletes to work out if their bodies are not prepared for intense activities. The treatment of injuries are likewise addressed and how to heal them during workouts," said Gomez.

Neto will help de Brito organize the training process, including physiotherapy, strength and conditioning, and technical development, among others.

"This is my duty, just to give support to the staff in preparing the integration of different parts of the training process," said Neto.

Neto, who helped develop an advanced technology test called "joint position sense" for Brazilian athletes, left for England and will join the national squad in Manila on May 2, a week before the men's and women's team fly to Hanoi.

"He (Neto) is part of the support for the national team program of FIVB to PNVF. With his expertise, there will be a transfer of knowledge to our local strength and conditioning coach and at the same time educate our players on the latest trends on S&C [strength and conditioning]," said PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara.

The Philippine men's and women's teams are gunning for podium finishes in the SEA Games in Hanoi, with the men's team looking to improve on the silver that they won in the 2019 edition of the event in Manila. The women's team, meanwhile, is eyeing its first medal since the country began competing in SEA Games volleyball again in 2015.