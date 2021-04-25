Volleyball federation to start COVID-19 testing ahead of tryouts

MANILA - Participants in the tryouts for the men's and women's national volleyball teams in Subic later this week will undergo RT-PCR tests starting Monday at a swabbing facility in the Mall of Asia Arena.

The tests are in compliance with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation's requirement for all athletes, coaches, officials, and staff to be tested for COVID-19 before they proceed to Subic.

Testing starts on Monday afternoon with the players invited to try out for the women's national volleyball team, as well as the PNVF staff who will be at the Subic bubble.

The participants for the men's volleyball team tryouts will be tested on Tuesday, while those who will try out for the men's and women's beach volleyball team will be tested on Wednesday.

Tryouts for the men's and women's volleyball teams are set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Subic Gym, while those for men's and women's beach volleyball teams are scheduled for Friday at the Subic Tennis Courts.

"The RT-PCR tests are first and foremost on the PNVF's list of priorities for these tryouts," said PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara in a statement. "The health and safety of everyone in the Subic bubble is paramount to the federation."

Forty men and women's players are invited to try out for the indoor teams, while 20 players of each gender are invited to try out for the beach volleyball squads.

In a recent meeting among the PNVF, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and Philippine Red Cross officials, the stakeholders decided that all players will wear face masks while participating in the tryouts.

National coaches Odjie Mamon, Dante Alinsunurin, Paul Jan Doloiras, and Rhovyl Verayo will supervise the tryouts.

