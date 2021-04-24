VisMin Cup: Menina sparks Talisay City's come-from-behind win vs Mandaue

Shane Menina explodes in the second half in MJAS Zenith-Talisay City's victory over KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue. Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Shane Menina scored 25 of his 28 points in the second half to tow MJAS Zenith-Talisay City past KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue, 81-73, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Saturday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

It was Menina who kept Talisay City into the fight when it fell behind 40-47 at the 4:57 mark of the third canto.

Menina drained back-to-back treys, a layup and then dished out an assist to Jaymar Gimpayan to shove the Aquastars in front, 50-47.

Mandaue tried to rally and pulled to within five, 57-62, but Menina continued his scoring barrage, leading to the Computer Specialists' doom.

"Kilala naman nating lahat si Shane, puputok at puputok 'yan. It was only a matter of time," said Aquastars head coach Aldrin Morante of Menina, who only averaged 4.6 points prior to this game.

The backcourt combo of Shaq Imperial and Gileant Delator paced Mandaue with 18 and 12 points, respectively.

However, the absence of aces Joseph Nalos, Al Francis Tamsi, Ping Exciminiano, and Bernie Bregondo proved disastrous for KCS, which dropped to 5-2.

FROM THE ARCHIVES