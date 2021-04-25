NBA: Knicks defeat Raptors for ninth straight win

Toronto Raptors players Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam (43) defend against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24,2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Julius Randle totaled 31 points and 10 rebounds as the host New York Knicks extended their winning streak to nine games with a 120-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon.

It is the longest streak for the Knicks (34-27) since winning 13 straight from March 18-April 9, 2013.

RJ Barrett scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and collected 12 rebounds for New York. Derrick Rose added 19 points and seven assists and Reggie Bullock chipped in 16.

The Knicks shot 56.0 percent, made 16 3-pointers and won their seventh straight home game, earning a standing ovation from the limited capacity crowd.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby scored 27 apiece for the Raptors (25-35), who saw a four-game winning streak stopped and lost to the Knicks for the second time this month. Pascal Siakam added 26 as Toronto shot 43.4 percent. VanVleet dished 11 assists.

While Randle's latest big game helped the Knicks to another win, he was on the bench when New York began pulling away before it withstood a late Toronto comeback try.

After taking an 88-83 lead into the fourth, the Knicks started the final period on a 14-3 run to get a 102-86 lead when rookie Obi Toppin's uncontested 3-pointer rolled in the hoop with 9:14 left.

Toronto was within 110-103 on a 3-pointer by Siakam with 3:18 remaining but Barrett's 3-pointer made it 115-103 with 1:24 left and essentially sealed it.

Randle shot 10 of 17 from the floor and scored 30 points for the 11th time this season and sixth time in seven games. The All-Star forward also posted his 38th double-double this season.

Randle hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 as the Knicks shot 60 percent and held a 30-26 lead after the first quarter. His 20-footer capped an 11-4 run to give the Knicks a 57-48 lead with 2:48 left, and New York held a 64-59 lead at halftime after Anunoby hit a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left.

