NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks batter 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) looks to pass the ball surrounded by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Michael McLoone, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lift the host Milwaukee Bucks to a convincing 132-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo moved into second place in franchise history in points scored (12,023) passing Glenn Robinson (12,010). Antetokounmpo trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211) for top honors on the Bucks.

Bobby Portis added 17 points, Bryn Forbes and Jordan Nwora each had 13 and Jrue Holiday had 12 points and four steals. Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo contributed 11 points each for the Bucks (37-22).

The Sixers already were without Ben Simmons for a fourth straight game with an illness. Shortly before tip-off, the Sixers scratched fellow All-Star Joel Embiid with right shoulder soreness. Embiid has now missed 19 games this season.

Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 15 points apiece. Seth Curry added 13 points and Dwight Howard recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sixers (39-21) have dropped four in a row after their largest defeat this season.

The Sixers missed 16 of their first 18 attempts from 3-point range but trailed by only four, 36-32, with 5:01 left in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo scored the next two baskets, Portis had a tip-in and the Bucks' advantage quickly extended to 10.

The Bucks surged to an 50-40 halftime lead thanks in large part to 11 points and 12 rebounds from Antetokounmpo.

Milton paced the Sixers with 12 points off the bench.

Milwaukee used a 17-3 run in the third to pull ahead 72-57 with 5:27 remaining.

The short-handed Sixers appeared to tire with the depleted lineup playing heavy minutes. The Sixers trailed 86-63 at the end of the third.

The Bucks came out aggressive to open the fourth and moved out to a 94-67 lead with 9:30 left when Portis dropped in a 3-pointer from the corner.

Milwaukee led by 31 with 4:53 left and cruised to the win with a group of reserves finishing the game.

