MPBL MVP John Wilson to headline Ozamiz in VisMin Super Cup

John Wilson, the MVP of the 2019-21 MPBL Lakan Cup, will be the main gunner for Ozamiz in the Mindanao Leg of the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Ozamiz Cotta will have a strong lineup when it competes in the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Leading the way for the squad is John Wilson, who won Most Valuable Player honors in the 2019-2021 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup with the Go for Gold-San Juan Knights.

The 34-year-old sniper averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.4 steals in 41 games played, leading the Knights to a second-place finish in the semi-pro league.

Backing up Wilson are team captain Pamboy Raymondo, Carlo Lastimosa, Marvin Hayes, and Joseph Eriobu.

Raymundo played for the GenSan Warriors during the Lakan Cup, norming 13.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game to earn a spot in the second All-MPBL team.

Hayes and Lastimosa both played for the Manila Stars in the MBPL while Eriobu played in the ASEAN Basketball League's Hong Kong Eastern last year.

Hayes will also serve as the team manager of the team.

Completing the squad are Jayvee Marcelino, Monching Talisayon, Jaie Berdan, Jay-ar Pagente, Kris Lucernas, Jay-r Jalem, MJ Casanova, Rey De Mesa, VJ Santos, Chris Santos, and Brent Palattao.

The team, owned by Monching Talisayon and Wesley Sun, will be coached by head coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

Completing the team's staff are Donald Ronquillo, Mark Joseph Casanova, Ian Dungca, and Aldo Panlilio.

The Mindanao Leg of the country's first-ever professional league in the south is slated to open on May 25 still in Dipolog City in Zamboanga Del Norte.