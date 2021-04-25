LOOK: Chanelle Molina now at Indiana Fever training camp

Filipino-American guard Chanelle Molina has reported to the Indiana Fever training camp, where she will try to make the team's final roster of 12 players.

Molina, who was born and raised in Hawaii to Filipino parents, was signed to a training camp contract by the Fever in February. At the time, she was playing in Sweden's DamLigan for the Norrkoping Dolphins.

Indiana posted a few photos of Molina this weekend, as the team gears up for its training camp at the Salesforce Court in Indianapolis.

There are 20 players in Indiana's training camp roster, with only 12 slots available. This includes Kysre Gondrezick, whom the Fever took with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Rookie Draft.

In February, Molina expressed her confidence that she can clinch a spot in the Fever's regular season roster thanks to her experience in playing overseas.

"I'm gonna work my tail off, and I'm not gonna let this opportunity go to waste. So, I'll try my best and represent all the Filipino ballers out there," said Molina, who played Division 1 basketball for Washington State but went undrafted in 2020.

The Fever officially starts its training camp on Sunday (Monday in Manila). Their first regular season game is scheduled for May 16 against the New York Liberty on May 22.