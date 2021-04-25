Kai Sotto's brief G League stint will serve him well in NBL, says 36ers coach

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto may not have played a single game in the NBA G League for Team Ignite, but his long months of training with the team should still come in handy when he plays for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia.

This, according to Adelaide coach Conner Henry, who will now be tasked with guiding the development of the young Filipino when he arrives at the National Basketball League (NBL) side later this year.

Sotto, 18, signed with the 36ers last week, a move that will allow him to play for the professional club while waiting to become eligible for the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft. Having just graduated high school a few weeks ago, Sotto was not allowed to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Henry, who became Adelaide's coach just last year, said in last week's media conference that their club is the "ideal landing spot" for Sotto, as they believe they can help the Filipino prodigy develop further and get him ready for the NBA.

In turn, he also feels that Sotto's experience with Team Ignite will help him make a quick adjustment to the Australian league.

"Probably the No. 1 thing is that he's been exposed to an NBA style of game, where the bigs, the post players have to be able to read the pick and roll game, react to the pick and roll game," Henry said, when asked how Sotto's G League experience will help him in the NBL.

"With Kai's size, he's gonna be a great target to roll to the rim, where he can finish," he added.

Henry also expects Sotto to make an impact through his perimeter game. The coach is full of praise for Sotto's skills on that front, noting that even as a teenager, he already had "a very good feel" in that aspect of the game.

This will be crucial for Sotto not just in the NBL, but ultimately in the NBA as well.

"One of the trends in the NBA now is where you have a stretch 5, where you have the 5-man or the center position being able to step out to the three-point line," said Henry, who played briefly in the NBA in the 1980s before embarking on a solid career overseas.

"So he's got skill sets that are gonna continue to develop. He's played some at the G League level, he'll understand the pace of it, the physicality of it, all of which translates to our club here in Adelaide and the NBL," the coach assured.

Henry is well versed in the landscape of the NBA's G League, having served as an assistant coach to the Los Angeles D-Fenders from 2011 to 2013, then winning the league's Coach of the Year honors with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2015.

Sotto, for his part, is grateful for his experience in the G League, even though he ended up not playing for Team Ignite in an official game. The player came to a mutual decision with the program to leave in February, when the team was already in Orlando for the G League season.

"Biggest takeaway ko is just to learn the environment of being a professional at a young age," Sotto said of his experience in the program.

"Noong simula, parang 'di ko in-epxect na ganoon kadami 'yung matutunan ko, hindi lang sa loob ng basketball court, pero mas madami ako natutunan outside of the basketball court," he added. "Ang pinaka-malaking natutunan ko is 'yung pag-learn ng pagiging professional at a young age."

