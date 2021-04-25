Grateful Hidilyn Diaz looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics

MANILA - Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz on Sunday expressed her relief and gratitude at having competed in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan last week, despite the difficulties she encountered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diaz, who is currently ranked fifth in the world in her weight category behind four Chinese lifters, needed to compete in just one more qualifying tournament to secure her spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

In an Instagram post, Diaz admitted that she had doubts if she could meet the requirement given the restrictions brought about by the global health crisis. Diaz was all set to compete in a qualifying event in March 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic; she would then spend the rest of the year in Malaysia with her team.

"Akala ko noong una, impossible magkaroon ng laro, impossible makakaalis sa Malaysia, impossible na makakaapak ako sa International Platform, at impossible na ma-meet ko ang sixth Olympic qualifying competition na require para makapag-qualify ako sa Olympics," said Diaz.

"Kaya naman sobrang thankful ako na nakapag-participate ang Team Philippines, despite may pandemic, kahit ang daming fears, worries, doubts, and restrictions dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic," she added.

Diaz was ultimately able to compete in the tournament in Tashkent, placing fourth in the 55kg weight division behind China's Liao Qiuyun and Li Yajun, and hometown bet Muattar Nabieva.

Though she didn't make the podium, her participation was enough to seal her spot in the Tokyo Olympics. There, Diaz will try to improve upon the silver medal that she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and deliver the country's first ever Olympic gold.

"Thankful ako na nabigyan kami ng opportunity to represent the Philippines in the international podium," said Diaz.

"Thankful ako na naka-experience ulit ako na maglaro sa international podium after 14 months," she added. "Thankful ako na nakapag-perform at na-meet ko ang weight ko."

"Thankful ako sa mga pagkakamali ko dito sa Asian Championships 2020. Ang dami kong natutunan at ng Team HD na dadalhin namin hanggang Tokyo 2020 Olympics," she vowed.

Diaz was not the only Filipino lifter to compete in the Tashkent tournament.

Her younger cousin, Mary Flor, delivered three silver medals from the 45kg division, while Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristel Macrohon, won two bronzes in the 76kg division.

Vanessa Sarno had a star-making performance in the 71kg division, winning a gold in the clean and jerk and the total, as well as a silver in the snatch.

Elreen Ando, meanwhile, won two silvers and a bronze in the 64kg division. Margaret Colonia finished seventh in the 59kg class, and Elien Rose Perez came in tenth in the 49kg division.

In the men's division, John Ceniza finished eighth in the 61kg class while John Tabique came in sixth in the 96kg.