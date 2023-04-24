Shevana Laput is the third La Salle player to earn Player of the Week honors in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Rookie opposite hitter Shevana Laput has provided additional firepower for the De La Salle Lady Spikers since being inserted into their starting line-up in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Filipino-Australian spiker, who is stepping up for the injured Leila Cruz, displayed her flair in La Salle's 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 win over the Adamson Lady Falcons last week. She put up six points in her first start to help the Lady Spikers secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

Laput then rose to the occasion in their rivalry game against Ateneo, posting a career-high 16 points on 15-of-25 attacks and one service ace in the Lady Spikers' 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 win over their Blue Eagles to clinch the top-seed in the Final Four on Sunday.

“Points-wise, I had no idea that I actually did that many but I’m proud of myself,” Laput said. “The victory was amazing, you know. Like coach said, we have to fight harder because we started slow and again it’s against a rival school. It just feels great to be victorious.”

For her efforts, Laput earned the accolade as Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week for April 19-23 week presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission.

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo was proud of Laput’s development.

"Sobrang proud ako sa batang ito. Napaka-teachable niyang bata. Kahit ano iyong sabihin mo sa kanya, gagawin kasi nga she started (from) zero, kahit ano iyong sabihin mo na basic na gagawin niya, talagang gagawin, walang reklamo." said Orcullo, speaking for head coach Ramil de Jesus.

"Kung ano iyong ituro mo sa kanya, talagang gagawin niya. Sobrang nakaka-proud. Ngayon, ang ganda pa ng nilalaro, sabi mo nga dito pa sa Ateneo nangyari so mas proud kami talaga,” he added.

The 6-foot-2 hitter bested fellow La Salle candidates in Angel Canino and Thea Gagate, Bella Belen of National University, UST's Eya Laure and Adamson’s Lucille Almonte for the weekly citation being handed out by the members of the media covering the beat.

Laput is the third Lady Spiker to be voted with the weekly citation with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors, which was earlier earned by Canino and skipper Jolina Dela Cruz.

La Salle, currently holding a record of 12-1, looks to finish their elimination drive on a high note as they face University of the East Lady Warriors on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.