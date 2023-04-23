Karl Absalon celebrates after scoring FEU's second goal in their 3-0 win over La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Gio Pabualan's spot-kick broke the floodgates as Far Eastern University routed De La Salle University, 3-0, to rise to the top of the table in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Pabualan, a former Baby Tamaraw, scored past goalie Mig Brosoto in the 45+3 minute to set the tone for FEU, which completed an elimination round sweep of La Salle following a 2-1 win last February 26.

The Tamaraws rose to first place from fourth place.

They lead the table with 18 points behind five wins, three draws, and two defeats -- a full point ahead of Ateneo de Manila University (17 points, plus-1 GD) and the Green Booters (17 points, 0 GD).

"I think the boys deserve to be there," said coach Vince Santos. "Yes, we had a difficult spell. I think after the realizations and conversions in the UE match, I'm looking forward to continuing with this FEU way of playing."

Karl Absalon doubled the Tamaraws' lead in the 71st minute from close range while Sherwin Basindanan completed the rout in the 75th minute.

"Each situation is different but there's quite a few of them that we're depending on. It's really good and I'm happy when they deliver. Sherwin today, we were missing his goals for this season. I hope today's game gives him more confidence moving forward," said Santos.