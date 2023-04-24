Rain or Shine big man Beau Belga. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Rain or Shine big man Beau Belga has been suspended for six days without pay, following his involvement in an unsanctioned basketball game in Cebu this weekend that devolved into a brawl.

The Elasto Painters announced the development on Monday.

Belga is one of the PBA players who got involved in a fracas with a foreign team in an exhibition game at the Carmen Municipal Gym in Carmen, Cebu on Saturday.

Former ROS forward JR Quinahan was seen in a viral video throwing a punch against a foreign player, while Belga threw a ball.

League commissioner Willie Marcial has already said that he will summon all PBA players involved. Magnolia's Jio Jalalon and NorthPort's Robert Bolick were also reportedly part of Quinahan and Belga's team.

Rain or Shine said they will conduct their own internal investigation into the matter.

PBA players should have the permission of their ball clubs before playing in exhibition games during the offseason.

