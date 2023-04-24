NCAA: Rensy Bajar is new Letran coach

(L-R) Dennis Abella, representative of Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla, Letran athletic director Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, Letran rector Fr. Clarence Victor Marquez, new head coach Rensy Bajar, and outgoing head coach Bonnie Tan. Handout.

MANILA -- Rensy Bajar is the new coach of the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights, the university formally announced on Monday.

Bajar signed a two-year contract, succeeding Bonnie Tan at the helm of a Letran squad that has won three straight NCAA men's basketball titles.

"We're just continuing the legacy sa kung ano mang sinimulan ni coach Bonnie, yung winning culture na nabuo na dito sa Letran," he said.

Bajar will retain the majority of Tan's coaching staff, notably assistants Raymund Tiongco and Lou Gatumbato, conditioning coach Rap Avenido, and assistant team manager Joey Uy. Joining them are Matthew Sia and John Paul Caparas.

"Nangangako kaming coaches every game na ibibigay namin ang lahat. Mahirap man pero lahat posibleng mangyari. Kaya ipagpapatuloy lang namin yung ginagawa namin before with the guidance of coach Bonnie," said Bajar.

Bajar will lean on veterans Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, Kobe Monje, and Andrey Guarino in Season 99, where Letran is seeking a four-peat. Joining them is transferee Deo Cuajao, who had a short stint in De La Salle University.

Bajar previously coached the University of the Philippines in 2015. He is also the head coach and athletic director for Diliman College, steering the Blue Dragons to back-to-back UCBL crowns in 2018 and 2019, while serving as Tan's deputy in Letran since 2019 and as an assistant coach role for NorthPort in the PBA since 2017.