Football: Kaya remains on top of PFL after Cebu draw

Action between Kaya FC Iloilo and Dynamic Herb Cebu in the Philippines Football League. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Kaya FC Iloilo came away with a precious point after battling to a 1-1 draw against Dynamic Herb Cebu in their Philippines Football League clash last Sunday at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex.

Kaya struck early through Daizo Horikoshi, who scored his 14th goal of the season. But Jacob Liao found the equalizer as the league’s top two teams settled for a 1-1 stalemate and shared the points.

"The players showed their worth," said Kaya coach Yu Hoshide. "This was an important result for us."

The result means that Kaya will keep its two-point advantage over Cebu in the title race, with only three matches left for both teams. Kaya has 46 points on 15 wins, a draw and three losses, while Cebu has 44 on 13 wins, five draws, and a defeat.

Kaya still has to play Maharlika, Mendiola and Stallion Laguna, while Cebu has two remaining matches against Stallion and another one against the Azkals Development Team.

Cebu had a golden opportunity to go top of the table, but they fell behind just eighth minute into the match when Mar Diano found Horikoshi at the far post for a close-range finish past Jun Badelic.

Egged on by the home crowd, the Gentle Giants found the equalizer 11 minutes later when JB Borlongan floated in a free kick into the area. Liao was the quickest to react, slotting the ball past Zach Banzon to put the match back on a knife edge.

Cebu pressed on in the second half but could not get past the Kaya defense and Banzon on goal.

"We needed to win to get the advantage and we were unable to get it," said Cebu coach Mehmet Kakil.