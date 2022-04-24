UAAP: Falcons get earful from coach after win vs. UST

Adamson head coach Nash Racela during their UAAP Season 84 second round game against the UST Growling Tigers. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- There was no celebratory ice cream for the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday, despite a crucial win against University of Santo Tomas that boosted their Final 4 chances in UAAP Season 84.

Instead, what they got was a sermon from head coach Nash Racela, one that ace point guard Jerom Lastimosa acknowledged was well-deserved.

"I had to talk to the team first eh, before going," Racela said as he apologized to reporters for the delay in their post-game press conference.

"Kailangan silang sermonan. I don't think they respected the opponent today," he explained. "We weren't consistent in playing, especially at the start, noong first half."

The Falcons had routed the Growling Tigers, 80-69, behind a career-high 24 points from Lastimosa. They led by as much as 23 points in the contest, pulling away in the third quarter after a close first half.

But they also allowed UST to claw their way back in the fourth period, and their lead dipped to as low as nine points with a minute left before they forced the Tigers into saw awkward three-pointers. A pair of free throws by Lastimosa with 49 seconds iced the game.

Racela was less than pleased with the mentality of his players even though they came away with a fourth straight victory that gave them a 5-6 record, as well as a share of fourth place in the league standings.

"I thought that in their minds, they could just win just by stepping on that court. And, it showed that UST is a tough team. If you don't play them with respect, tatalunin ka nila," he said.

"They don't deserve ice cream after their game today. Actually, I was planning on rewarding them with ice cream. May sponsor na nga ako eh for their ice cream," added the coach, who famously benched some of his players earlier this season for indulging themselves on the treat.

"Pero with the way they played today, I don't think they deserve it. You only give them what they deserve," he added.

Lastimosa said the players had no complaints about the talking-to that they got from their coach.

"Deserve naman kaming ma-sermonan ni Coach Nash ngayon. Kasi ano, parang hindi namin nire-respeto 'yung UST," he admitted. "And, 'yun nga, parang gusto namin na 'yung tatlong panalo namin, gusto namin consistent kami sa laro palagi, as a team."

The Soaring Falcons are currently on the second-longest winning streak in the league, next only to the unbeaten Ateneo Blue Eagles who have won all 11 of their games so far. As they are set to face the defending champions in their next game, Racela knows they cannot afford to slip up mentally.

"Except for the game today, we're getting closer to where we want to be as a team. I think that's the important thing," said the coach. "But today, bagsak eh. Bagsak kami."

"And, you don't want that at this time, especially ang next game mo would be Ateneo," he stressed. "That's why in the dugout, I told them na they need to understand that we are preparing them for bigger things, hindi lang just 'yung game today."

"That's something that kids now need to learn and really absorb. So, the sooner, the better."

Adamson plays Ateneo on April 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.