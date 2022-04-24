MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament will start on May 5, with the league considering a shift to a closed-circuit format as opposed to a full "bubble."

UAAP President Nonong Calanog of host De La Salle University said on Saturday that shifting to a less stringent closed circuit set-up was possible for the women's volleyball tournament, amid the ongoing success of the men's basketball competition that is held in a bubble.

"We may consider actually going to a closed circuit situation or set-up, going into the volleyball tournament," said Calanog.

"Now that we more or less have the hang of organizing a tournament with these particular protocols, we can now actually see or project if we can run a tournament safely now within a close circuit setup," he explained.

The UAAP Board of Managing Directors will decide on this in a meeting this week.

Women's volleyball teams are currently preparing for the Season 84 tournament, which marks their return to action for the first time since March 2020. The UAAP Season 82 tournament was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the UAAP decided not to hold an 83rd season.

"We'll be starting the volleyball tournament by May 5. That's something we may have to decide by next week so that teams will be ready to adjust whatever the mode will be," Calanog said.

The men's basketball tournament, for its part, will be completed under a full bubble set-up, according to UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag.

"The managing directors, with the presidents of the league, have committed to maintaining the bubble, at least for the basketball tournament," said Saguisag.

"Just as important as starting, you know just like a basketball game, is finishing. So tapusin namin 'to ng maayos, and so far, we are keeping our fingers crossed, we have still no incidents of infections," he added.

The UAAP has been open to fans since the latter part of the first round, with over 11,000 watching the second rivalry game between Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University last April 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena.