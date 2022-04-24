Toronto's Barnes named NBA Rookie of the Year

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes scores during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 March 2022. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- Toronto Raptors swingman Scottie Barnes was voted the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced on Saturday.

The 20-year-old American was selected fourth by Toronto in last year's NBA Draft and averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.08 steals a game this season.

Barnes joins Damon Stoudamire from 1996 and Vince Carter from 1999 as prior Raptors to capture the award.

Barnes, who led all NBA rookies with 35.4 minutes a contest over 74 games, received 378 total points with 48 first-place votes from an international media panel.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley was second on 363 points with 43 first-place votes, the smallest losing margin in Rookie of the Year voting since the current format began in 2003. Detroit guard Cade Cunningham was third with 153 points and nine first-place votes.

Barnes started every game he played and set a club rookie record with a team-best 195 offensive rebounds, ranking 15th overall in the NBA.

The Raptors went 48-34, a 21-game improvement on last season, to claim the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA playoffs.

