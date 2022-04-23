On top of winning the most number of championships with 19, Ramon Fernandez also achieved several individual milestones that solidified his greatness in the Philippine Basketball Association.

One of those feats happened on this day, 40 years ago, April 24, 1982, when “El Presidente” recorded the most number of blocks in a single game during Toyota’s 118-114 loss to the U/Tex Wranglers.

Fernandez swatted 10 enemy shots and held the record until Jerry Codinera eclipsed the mark when “The Defense Minister” posted 11 seven years later.

The game between U/Tex and Toyota was played at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and during that time, the Wranglers led by Bogs Adornado, who had emerged as the team’s top gun, while the team was reinforced by Julius Wayne.

Curiously, Tito Varela, who played for many years alongside Adornado at Crispa, was also on the U/Tex lineup.

Coaching the Wranglers was Glenn McDonald, the former import of U/Tex, who led the team to championships in 1978 and 1980 Open Conference.

Although Fernandez was an imposing presence in the middle in that game, Toyota lost to U/Tex, as Adornado scored four crucial free throws to ensure the Wranglers’ victory.

1982 was a big year for Fernandez as he won the first of his four Most Valuable Player awards.

He averaged 20.31 points, 8.01 rebounds and 5.16 assists per game while leading Toyota in winning two of the three championships that season, one of the few times when the PBA didn’t have an All-Filipino tournament.

Toyota won the Reinforced Conference with Donnie Ray Koonce as import, then won the season-ending Open Conference with Koonce teaming up with Andy Fields.

For Fernandez, the record 10 shot blocks in one game was one among the few accomplishments he had that year.

He also became the second member of the 1,000 offensive rebounds cast during Toyota’s game against YCO Tanduay late 1982.