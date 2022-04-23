For Cone, Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson deserves to be in the MVP talk. PBA Media Bureau

In the eyes of Tim Cone, Scottie Thompson isn’t just Barangay Ginebra’s do-it-all player. He’s now a bona fide star.

“This is just the beginning of Scottie Thompson’s rise to stardom,” Cone told ABS-CBN News in a telephone interview. “I don’t think he’s already in his peak, but you can see how he’s been molded to become a big-time player.”

“Those numbers you’ll see in Scottie are normal numbers and you’re going to see them a lot more or even better in the years to come.”

In the championship series, Thompson stepped up when needed by the Gin Kings, hitting dagger baskets and pulling down monster rebounds and those plays gave his team a huge impact in pulling off tough wins over their bitter rival, Meralco Bolts, a team they defeated four times in as many tries.

Thompson, the Best Player of the Conference of the Governors’ Cup, was also adjudged the Finals MVP as he averaged 17.83 points, eight rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The 6-foot-1, former University of Perpetual Help standout led all Gin Kings local players in points and assists and his selection as the Finals MVP didn’t come as a surprise.

When the best-of-seven championship series ended after six grueling matches and the Gin Kings once again came out on top and went back to their throne, an emotional Thompson and his wife hugged and kissed at center court during the celebration, an image which symbolized inspiration to Barangay Ginebra’s new celebrated star, who likewise embodies the never-say-die spirit as displayed by his all-out attitude every game.

Thompson didn’t only win his latest championship to his collection, but also put himself in a strong contention for the Most Valuable Player award.

Cone sees Thompson as somebody loved and adored by many, including his teammates.

“He’s well-loved by his teammates, so you won’t see anybody jealous on Scottie even if he makes the most points, rebounds, assists in a game or even winning the individual awards. I’m sure, they’ll be happy for Scottie if ever he wins the MVP,” said Cone. “I will be truly happy for him to get that award.”