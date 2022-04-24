NCAA: Arana powers Arellano past EAC

MANILA - Justin Arana churned out another double-double to power the Arellano Chiefs to a much-needed 70-55 victory against Emilio Aguinaldo College, Sunday afternoon at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Arana made 10-of-13 shots en route to 21 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three shots in 36 minutes as the Chiefs racked up a third win against five losses in the NCAA Season 97 tournament.

With the result, Arellano forced a five-way logjam for fifth to eight places in the league standings, keeping them in the hunt for a spot in the play-in tournament.

"Kailangan namin magtulong-tulong para manalo at makuha 'tong panalo na 'to, para at least buhay pa kami sa play-in," said Arana, who also had three assists in the game.

A big second quarter put the Chiefs in control, and they led by as much as 21 points. However, tier turnovers and some big shots from EAC's Ralph Robin and Marvin Taywan kept the Generals within striking distance.

EAC was down by just 10 points with a little over three minutes to go, 63-53. A putback by Arana and a clutch three-pointer by Gelo Sablan dashed their hopes of making a rally, however, as the Chiefs surged ahead, 68-53, with 2:33 left.

Sablan finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Chiefs, who shot 47.6% from the field and limited EAC to only 27.6% shooting.

Robin and Taywan combined for 25 points for the Generals, who dropped to 3-5 and are still in the running for a spot in the play-in.

The Scores:

ARELLANO 70 -- Arana 21, Sablan 12, Sta. Ana 8, Doromal 8, Steinl 8, Concepcion 8, Oliva 3, Cruz 2, Caballero 0.

EAC 55 -- Robin 13, Taywan 12, Maguliano 9, Cosejo 5, Liwag 5, Gurtiza 4, Cadua 3, Luciano 2, Ad. Doria 2, Cosa 0, Fuentes 0, Bunyi 0.

Quarters: 17-14, 44-30, 55-47, 70-55.