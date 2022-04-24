NCAA: Altas hold off Pirates, stay alive for play-in

MANILA, Philippines -- The Perpetual Help Altas are still in the hunt for a spot in the NCAA's play-in tournament, after taking a 72-69 triumph against the Lyceum Pirates on Sunday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Kim Aurin and Jielo Razon made big shots down the stretch, and the Pirates shot themselves in the foot with turnovers to help the Altas hold on to the lead.

Perpetual Help improved to 3-5, putting them in a tie with San Sebastian for the sixth spot in the league standings. Teams from third to sixth places will feature in a play-in tournament for the last two spots in the Final 4.

Already assured of play-in spots for Season 97 are the Letran Knights (7-0), the San Beda Red Lions (6-1) and the Mapua Cardinals (6-2).

Aurin had 22 points and five rebounds, while Razon finished with 14 points and five boards for the Altas. They also got 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from Cris Pagaran, making up for a four-point effort from Jeff Egan.

The Pirates were within one point, 68-67, with 2:35 left after veteran point guard Renzo Navarro knocked down a three-pointer from near midcourt.

But Aurin responded with a layup, and after Navarro bricked a three on the other end, Razon shook off the Lyceum defense for a bucket of his own that gave the Altas a 72-67 lead with 1:31 to play.

Lyceum still had a chance thanks to Omar Larupay, whose layup with 33.4 seconds to go made it a one-possession game. On the other end, the Pirates forced a shot-clock violation, giving them an opportunity to force a tie.

But the Pirates committed a turnover instead -- their 30th of the game -- to give the ball back to the Altas.

Larupay put up 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting along with 11 rebounds and three blocks in a losing effort. He was the lone LPU player in double digits, as Navarro and McLaude Guadana were limited to nine points. Enoch Valdez went 2-of-9 from the field for six points, and committed five turnovers.

The Altas scored 24 points off Lyceum's miscues. The Pirates dropped to 2-6 and are virtually out of contention for a spot in the play-in phase.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 72 -- Aurin 22, Razon 14, Pagaran 12, Barcuma 7, Cuevas 5, Martel 4, Egan 4, Movid 3, Boral 1, Abis 0, Omega 0, Sevilla 0.

LYCEUM 69 -- Larupay 17, Navarro 9, Guadana 9, Remulla 9, Bravo 8, Valdez 6, Cunanan 4, Umali 4, Guinto 2, Barba 1, Garro 0.

Quarters: 23-22, 41-36, 55-52, 72-69.