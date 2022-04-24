NBL: Kai scores 12 as 36ers rout Breakers to end season

Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers ended their season on a high note. Photo courtesy of the Adelaide 36ers.



Kai Sotto put up 12 points to help the Adelaide 36ers end their 2021-22 campaign on a winning note, as they routed the New Zealand Breakers 93-60 on Sunday afternoon at the MyState Bank Arena.

The big win gave the 36ers a 10-18 record in the National Basketball League (NBL), while dooming the Breakers to a 5-23 slate for the season.

Sotto went 5-of-12 from the field and 1-of-4 from the free throw line, while grabbing seven boards and tallying four blocks in 20 minutes of action off the bench. Sunday Dech led Adelaide with 19 points on an efficient 7-of-9 clip from the field.

The 36ers had a 41-34 lead at the break, but pulled away for good after out-scoring New Zealand, 23-8, in the third quarter.

Sotto's lone three-pointer of the game gave the 36ers an 84-56 lead with under five minutes to play. A three-pointer by Tad Dufelmeier ended the scoring with 26 seconds to go and gave Adelaide their biggest lead.

The Filipino center concluded his first season with Adelaide with averages of 7.32 points, 4.36 rebounds, and 0.68 block per game while shooting 51% from the field. He made 23 appearances for the 36ers.

Chasson Randle and Rasmus Bach led New Zealand with 14 points each.

FROM THE ARCHIVES