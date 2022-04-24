NBA: Towns, T-Wolves pull level against Grizzlies

Head Coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves talks with Patrick Beverley #22, Anthony Edwards #1, Karl-Anthony Towns #32, Jarred Vanderbilt #8 and D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Sherman, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK -- The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level with the Memphis Grizzlies after a hard-earned win in Game 4 of their Western Conference first round series.

The Timberwolves rebounded from an embarrassing defeat to hold off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 119-118 and knot their series at two games apiece.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and Anthony Edwards added 24 points for the Timberwolves, who had let slip a 25-point third-quarter lead in losing the previous game.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

They led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, but there were some more nervous moments as the Grizzlies, fueled by 34 points from Desmond Bane, cut the deficit to two with six seconds left.

Towns made a pair of free throws to push the lead to 119-115, and Bane's eighth three-pointer of the night wasn't enough.

"I'm just happy we got the win," Towns said. "You can tell I'm not that excited because we've got more to do. We've got to fight, fight fight."

© Agence France-Presse