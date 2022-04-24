NBA: Raptors down 76ers to avoid playoff sweep

Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (R) of Japan enters the game for forward Pascal Siakam (L) of Cameroon during the second half of the NBA game between the Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 26 February 2022. File photo. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- The Toronto Raptors avoided being swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in their Eastern Conference first round series.

In Canada, Toronto forward Pascal Siakam from Cameroon scored a playoff career-high 34 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 24 in the Raptors' 110-102 triumph, trimming the 76ers' series lead to 3-1.

"We played hard," Siakam said. "Whenever I get it going, we know that's going to be dangerous."

The Sixers can advance by winning at home in game five on Monday.

"We need to go back to the drawing board and do whatever it takes to be better," 76ers star center Joel Embiid said.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Embiid, the NBA scoring leader, was nagged by a right thumb injury, reportedly torn ligaments, despite producing 21 points and eight rebounds.

"I haven't had an MRI yet so we have to see how bad it really is," Embiid said. "I'm not really worried about what can happen, I'm worried about what I can do.

"It's really painful. You use your hand a lot. I've got to make adjustments and be more physical."

Asked what he might do if ligaments are torn and surgery is suggested, Embiid made it clear any operation will come after the post-season.

"It's the playoffs. Nothing is going to stop me. I've got to keep going and hope for the best," Embiid said.

"I would imagine I'll keep playing and do something after the season."

- 'Dropping like flies' -

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said stars like Embiid must fight through playoff injuries.

"It's not going to go away. He'll get better and better at figuring out how to use it," Rivers said.

"It felt like one of those games where everybody was getting hurt. It got physical... Watching all the playoffs, guys are dropping like flies. We've got to be very careful."

Toronto's NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes tweaking a sprained left ankle and Fred VanVleet left in the second quarter with a left hip injury.

"He's going to need some work," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of VanVleet. "He has been banged around good."

Siakam scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, holding off a Sixers fightback attempt in the final minutes, especially silencing Embiid.

"We made it tough on him to score and we live with whatever happens," Siakam said.

Philadelphia pulled level at 54-54 early in the third quarter but never grabbed the lead after that.

"We wasn't good," Rivers said. "That little mental part of the game where you have to come and play, I didn't think we had that. They played harder, tougher, faster, more physical and good things come to the energy."

Later playoff games Saturday will find Boston at Brooklyn and Memphis at Minnesota.

