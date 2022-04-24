NBA: Celtics push Nets to brink of elimination

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (top) dunks the ball past Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (C-R), Kyrie Irving (L) and Bruce Brown (C) in the second half of their NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff Game 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 23 April 2022. Jason Szenes, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- The Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on Saturday.

Jayson Tatum scored 39 points to lead the Celtics in a 109-103 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn that pushed their lead in the NBA Eastern Conference first-round series to 3-0.

No NBA team has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series, and the Celtics will try to wrap this one up on the Nets' home floor on Monday.

Once again the Celtics' suffocating defense neutralized Brooklyn's scoring star Kevin Durant, who finished with 16 points.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Durant grabbed eight rebounds and handed out eight assists but attempted just 11 shots. It was Bruce Bown who led the Nets with 26 points as Brooklyn's other big star, Kyrie Irving, also finished with 16 points after playing through foul trouble.

"We know what he's capable of, everybody does," Tatum said of Durant. "Someone like him, you can't let it be easy."

The Celtics led most of the game before the Nets cut the deficit to three points late in the third quarter.

Boston responded with two baskets from Marcus Smart and a steal and dunk from Jaylen Brown to take an 81-72 lead into the fourth.

Jaylen Brown finished with 23 points for the Celtics, who pushed the lead to 15 in the fourth quarter before the Nets closed in again, pulling within five points with 22 seconds remaining.

Tatum made two free throws and came up with a steal and a final dunk to end it.

"I think it just shows the growth of our team," Tatum said. "Early in the season, we gave up big leads all the time. And we figured it out. You're never going to be perfect, it's all about how you respond. We kept responding."

© Agence France-Presse