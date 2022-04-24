Filbasket: Quarterfinals set as Pasig, EOG, and Bacolod win

Jun Manzo and the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors secured the fourth seed in the Filbasket 2022 Summer Championship. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The round-robin stage of the Filbasket 2022 Summer Championship concluded on Saturday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City, with three games that confirmed next Monday's quarterfinals cast.

In a battle of qualified teams, the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors edged the AFP-FSD Makati Cavaliers 79-74 to grab the fourth seed in the 3:00 pm opener.

Jun Manzo top-scored for Sta Lucia with 19 points, while Josan Nimes bagged the Player of the Game award with 17 points.

Nimes scored 13 points in a big third quarter for Pasig, where they poured in 26 points to take a seven-point cushion heading into the final quarter. AFP's Jake Diwa scored nine of his 19 points in the final frame to try and rally the Cavaliers, but Pasig held on for the win.

Sta. Lucia finished the elims with a 6-5 record and will tangle with fellow 6-5 club San Juan Knights in the playoffs.

Pasig technically owns the higher seed, but league rules stipulate that a quarterfinals matchup between teams with the same record will be contested with only one game and no twice-to-beat.

AFP, also 6-5, enters the elite eight as sixth seed due to an inferior quotient from the other 6-5 clubs. They will square off with the All Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus, who dismissed Danao City MJAS City Zenith 85-75 in the second game of the day.

The Negrenses finish the eliminations at 7-4 and capture the third seed and its precious twice-to-beat quarterfinals advantage. DMZ wound up with a 3-8 record and missed the playoffs.

Edrian Lao led the way for Bacolod with 15 markers, but Mark Yee and Jonathan Lee Yu chipped in ten points apiece as they cruised to victory.

DMZ saw Bacolod take a 44-34 halftime lead and were unable to trim the cushion thanks largely to a poor 36% field goal percentage. Patrick Cabahug's 21 points for the Cebuanos led all scorers.

Muntinlupa Angelis Resort EOG Cooly booked the eighth seed in the quarterfinals with an emphatic 109-91 rout of the Immaculada Concepcion College Blue Hawks in the final game of the day. EOG's Val Chauca led his team with 25 points.

The win brings the Muntinlupenos to 5-6, the same mark as Family's Brand Sardines - Atami Sardines Zamboanga. Since EOG won the head-to-head contest, they go through with the eighth seed and Atami ends up in 9th spot and out in the cold.

EOG unleashed a 36-point third quarter barrage that turned a competitive game into a blowout, with Angelis Resorts up 80-62 going into the fourth quarter.

ICC tried to play the role of the spoiler, pulling to within 14 at one point, but three triples down the stretch by Allan Mangahas helped condemn the collegiate side to an 0-11 mark.