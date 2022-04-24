Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson, the MVP of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson collected yet another individual award on Friday night, when he was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

It was a well-deserved honor for the 28-year-old Thompson, who was superb in Ginebra's six-game conquest of the Meralco Bolts. He averaged nearly 45 minutes per game in the series, putting up 17.8 points, 8 rebounds and 5.5 per contest.

In the pivotal Game 5 of the series, Thompson just fell short of a triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, while making the big plays down the stretch including hitting a dagger three-pointer.

"Sobrang special. Wala akong masabi. Talagang truly blessed, honored na makapaglaro dito sa PBA, and of course, sa Ginebra," Thompson said after the Gin Kings wrapped up the series on Friday with a 103-92 win against the Bolts.

He tallied 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win, concluding his campaign with another strong effort.

The Finals MVP trophy was the second individual award that Thompson had gotten in a two-week span. Ahead of Game 3 on April 13, he was officially named the Best Player of the Conference, the first time in his career that he has gotten the honor.

This makes Thompson a contender for season MVP honors, but the guard said this is not something that he dwells on.

Rather, what he wants is to add another championship to the six that he has already won with Barangay Ginebra.

"Sobrang blessed 'pag nagkataon, pero hahayaan ko na 'yung tadhana na magbigay sa akin noon, si Lord. So kung mangyari, kung hindi, okay lang," said Thompson.

"'Yung focus talaga, 'yung main goal is to win another championship. Sarap manalo ng championship eh, more than the special award," he said. "'Yun talaga 'yung nakaka-addict. Noong nakakuha ako ng championship dito, sobrang nakaka-addict."

Thompson won an MVP award during his collegiate days with Perpetual Help, but an NCAA championship eluded him.

"Doon lang mag-focus, 'yung makatulong sa team, 'yung championship," he said. "Pag mabigay [ang MVP], thank God. Pero maraming deserving."

Should he win the MVP trophy, Thompson will be the first Ginebra player to earn the top individual award since Mark Caguioa in the 2011-12 season.