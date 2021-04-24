VisMin Cup: Pari Llagas powers Tubigon to its first win

Pari Llagas played inspired basketball for Bohol on Saturday. Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Pari Llagas exploded for a tournament high 35 points to power Tubigon Bohol past Tabogon, 92-77, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Saturday afternoon at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

The Llagas-led incursion helped Bohol get its first victory in seven games.

The previous high was the 27 markers dropped by Jerick Nacpil during Dumaguete's 88-73 win over the Mariners last April 16.

The 6-foot-4 Llagas made 15 of his 17 attempts from the floor while pulling down 10 rebounds, dishing out three assists, and blocked a shot. It was his best game of the tournament by far.

“Matagal ko na rin ‘to hinihintay. Kumbaga, parang icebreaker na rin. Nakahinga na rin,” said a victorious Mariners head coach Gino Enriquez after the match.

Joseph Marquez was also a big reason for Bohol’s success on Saturday as he piled up 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks while Cabizares tallied 11 markers and three assists.

Richmond Bersabal had a huge double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds for Tabogon but it was not nearly enough to keep the Voyagers from losing their second straight in the second round to drop to 3-5.

