VisMin Cup: ARQ Builders end skid with victory over Dumaguete

From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu went all out against Dumaguete, 76-62, to snap a two-game skid in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Saturday at the Civic Center in Cebu.

Inspired performances from Reed Juntilla, Dawn Ochea, and reserve forward Fletcher Galvez helped the Heroes overcome the slump.

Juntilla paced ARQ with 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists to help them even their win-loss record up at 4-4 -- solo third in the standings.

Ochea notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards while Galvez came off the bench and gave the Heroes a lift with his 13 points, eight boards, two assists and a steal.

Dumaguete, though, tried to rally in the fourth and pulled to within 11, 62-73, after being down by as much as 25, 61-36 late in the third canto.

However, the Warriors were not able to score any more points after that last salvo, resulting in their fifth loss in six games and remaining at fifth place.

“We feel relieved na nakakuha na kami ng panalo after we returned from the suspension,” said ARQ head coach Francis Auquico.

“Ang ganda ng start namin and we played good defense,” Auquico added. “It’s a good win to build on. Now, we have three days to prepare for Talisay.”

Assistant coach Fernan Dela Cruz took over coaching duties for Dumaguete as Rommel Uka asked to leave his post due to a family problem.

The Warriors are expected to name their new head coach on Monday.

FROM THE ARCHIVES