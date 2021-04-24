PBA: Kelly William's return fueled by Coach Chot's comeback to TNT

Kelly Williams admitted Chot Reyes' return as coach of TNT Tropang Giga were among the factors that convinced him to come out of retirement.

The six-time PBA champion and 2008 MVP said that at first he could not believe Reyes agreed to return and coach TNT again.

"The text was from Ryan Reyes, it had to be somewhere around 3 in the morning. The text said, 'Hey man, Chot's back. When are you coming back?'" Williams said in an interview on Nolie Eala's Power and Play.

"I said, 'Yeah right, Chot's not coming back."

But he did get confirmation from the coach himself, forcing him to reexamine his options.

"I checked the news... checked my messages and there's one from Chot. It said, 'Are you ready to come back?'" said Reyes.

"'Oh, this is real.' So from that minute on, I started weighing everything up. One hundred percent with Chot coming back, that's what pushed me to the edge."

It was Reyes who recruited the 6-foot-6 power forward from Oakland for the national team back in 2004.

Williams later became Sta. Lucia's top pick in 2006 before moving to TNT to work with Reyes in 2010. There he won three of his six PBA titles.

Williams made a surprise announcement last September, that he was retiring from basketball shortly before the PBA bubble began.

He revealed he was not happy with the ways things were going with the team, leading to his decision.

"I don't want to get to deep onto it as far as all the details as to not to seemingly throw anyone under the bus. But there were just some disagreements that I wasn't happy with at the time," said Williams.

"Also on the court for several years, I was not being happy being played as a player."

But now that Reyes is back, Williams agreed to a two-year deal with TNT.

"With Chot back it was a no-brainer," he said.

