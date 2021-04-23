PBA: 2 conferences remain feasible for 46th season, say officials

PBA officials remained optimistic the league can still hold two conferences in the 46th season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

League commissioner Willie Marcial and board vice-chairman Bobby Rosales said a two-conference format is feasible if the season gets to start in June.

"But any date later than June, it becomes more difficult to hold two conferences," Rosales, the Terrafirma governor who represents the franchise in the league Board, said in an article posted on the PBA website.

Marcial said that if the season begins in June it means the season could stretch to as late as February.

"Pero kung later part na kasi (mag open), aabot na tayo ng March or April. So sana maayos tayo ng June," Marcial said.

Last year, PBA only managed to hold the Philippine Cup inside the Clark bubble from October to December.

The PBA initially planned to begin this season earlier this month under a closed-circuit system, with Ynares Center in Antipolo as the main venue.

The Philippine Cup is set for a four-month period, while the so-called import-laden tournament has been scheduled for six months.

But everything was postponed when the National Capital Region and the provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan, and Rizal, which covers Antipolo, were put under lockdown.

The league now prioritizes working on having the whole league inoculated for COVID-19 before kicking off the 46th season.

