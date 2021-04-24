NBA: Shorthanded Hawks shut down Heat

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 21 points and a game-high eight assists, leading the host Atlanta Hawks, who played without two of their biggest stars, to a 118-103 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Hawks also got 20 points and eight rebounds from John Collins and 17 points each from Danilo Gallinari and Brandon Goodwin.

[EMBED: https://twitter.com/ATLHawks/status/1385781872970637313/photo/1]

Atlanta was without six players, including Trae Young (ankle) and Clint Capela (bruised tailbone).

Young is third in the NBA in assists, and Capela leads the league in rebounds, and together they are averaging 41 points per game.

The Hawks improved to 33-27 overall and 17-11 at home. In addition, they are 19-7 since Nate McMillan took over as coach on March 1.

Miami (31-29), which had its three-game win streak snapped, was led by Kendrick Nunn, who had 21 points. Jimmy Butler added 19 points and a team-high seven assists.

Heat center Bam Adebayo had 16 points, and Miami also got 13 points from Duncan Robinson.

However, Robinson, normally a sharpshooter, made just 2-of-10 on 3-pointers. Goran Dragic, normally Miami's top player off the bench, was held to three points.

There were four lead changes in a first quarter that ended with Atlanta on top, 31-30. Neither team led by more than five points in the quarter, and both teams shot at least 60 percent from the floor.

After eight more lead changes in the second quarter, the Hawks went into halftime with a 62-61 lead.

There were six more lead changes before the Hawks ended the third quarter on top, 95-89.

Atlanta started the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run, including five points by Lou Williams. The Hawks then stretched their lead to 16 points before holding on for the victory.

For the game, the Hawks had a 19-6 edge on fast-break points and were plus-eight on rebounds. They shot 53.8 percent from the floor, including 15-for-35 on 3-pointers (42.9 percent).

Miami shot 48.1 percent, including 13-for-37 on 3-pointers (35.1 percent).