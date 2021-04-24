NBA: Russell Westbrook powers streaking Wizards past Thunder

Russell Westbrook had 37 points and yet another triple-double as the Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to seven with a 129-109 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

The Thunder's losing streak stretched to 13.

Westbrook, playing just his second game in Oklahoma City since being traded away from the Thunder before last season, added 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

It was Westbrook's 174th career triple-double, moving him within seven of tying Oscar Robertson's NBA record.

The game was tight throughout the first half but the Wizards reeled off a 15-1 run early in the third quarter to take a 14-point lead.

Though Oklahoma City pulled within six later in the quarter, they never got closer. Washington was on top by at least eight through the entire fourth quarter.

Westbrook and Bradley Beal, as they have all season, led the way for the Wizards.

Beal scored 11 of his 33 points in the third period while Westbrook had eight points, three rebounds, three assists and no turnovers in the third.

Beal and Westbrook combined for 11 of points for the Wizards during the run that helped them take control.

Beal shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Westbrook finished 14 of 23 from the floor and 3 of 4 from behind the arc. The Wizards wound up one off their season-high with 18 3-pointers (on 32 attempts).

After the Thunder scored 36 points in the paint in the first half, Washington locked down near the rim in the second half, allowing just 12 inside points after the break.

The Wizards (26-33) have their third 7-game winning streak since the 2001-02 season and their first since the 2016-17 season. The last time they had a longer streak was in December 2001, a 9-game run.

Washington remained in 10th place in the Western Conference.

Darius Bazley and Theo Maledon scored 20 points apiece for the Thunder (20-40). Luguentz Dort, returning after missing the last two games with a hip injury, and Isaiah Roby had 18 points each.