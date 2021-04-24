Basketball: Thirdy Ravena will miss San-En's weekend game due to knee injury

Thirdy Ravena will be sitting out San-En NeoPhoenix's weekend game to rest his left knee.

San-En will be taking on Osaka Evessa but Ravena will be watching from the bench after sustaining an injury during their 85-80 loss to Ryukyu last April 14.

"Thirdy Ravena adjusted with the condition so far, but he will miss this round due to the injury of his left knee injured in the Ryukyu game on April 14th," announced the team in their Facebook page.

San-En needs to pile more wins as it sits ninth in the West Division with a 12-42 record.

Ravena came back to join the NeoPhoenix early this month after recovering from a fractured index finger on his shooting hand.

"I've been adjusting to my condition, but I'm going to miss the section due to the injury of the left knee," said Ravena.

