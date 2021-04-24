4 Pinoy fighters in world title bouts means well for PH boxing, says analyst

Nonito Donaire, John Riel Casimero, Michael Dasmarinas and Reymart Gaballo are all set lined up for world title fights.

Imagine: Filipino boxers owning all four major world titles in the bantamweight division. It's possible, boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said.

It is not far-fetched, especially now that there are four Filipino fighters occupying the upper ranks of 118-pound class, he said.

Former four-division world champion Nonito Donaire will challenge WBC champion Nordine Oubaali in May, while outspoken WBO champion John Riel Casimero will collide with Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux in August.

Also set for a title bout in June is Michael Dasmariñas who will challenge Japan's Naoya Inoue the WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine lineal world bantamweight titles.

WBC interim titlist Raymart Gaballo is also being set up for a rematch with Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico.

"It speaks of the quality of fighters we are producing right now. Bihira ito, hindi ito araw na nangyayari," said Tolentino.

"If things fall into out place our favor ang ganda ng ending kapag nagkataon."

If Donaire, Casimero and Dasmariñas hurdle their respective assignments, the Philippines will own the WBC, WBO, WBA and the IBF crowns.

"We are in the position to rule the bantamweight class," said Tolentino.

This, however, could mean that the Filipino fighters will also be forced to face each other.

"It is inevitable they will be meeting somewhere down the road... They could end up fighting each other. But Philippine boxing stands to benefit in this scenario," said the analyst.