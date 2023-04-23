UAAP: UST aiming higher in rematch vs NU

UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas looks to close in on a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 when they meet defending champion National University in the second round of the Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The Golden Tigresses hacked out a tough 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23 decision over Far Eastern University, to clinch the remaining Final 4 berth on Sunday.

This also prepared UST for a crucial tiff against the Lady Bulldogs, who copped a seat in the Final 4 by sailing past University of the East on Saturday.

"Parehas kami ni National University na gustong manalo of course," said UST coach Kungfu Reyes.

"Nandito na kami sa Top 4 pero may ranking pang tinatawag. So si NU at si UST, kung sinong manalo doon mataas ang percentage na kumuha ng no 2 spot sa Final 4."

"'Yun naman ang ine-aim namin. Nandito na kami sa Top 4, we aim higher."

The Tigresses will aim to repeat against the Lady Bulldogs, as they had snapped NU's 20-game winning streak when they played in the first round last March.

Eya Laure, who erupted for 28 points against FEU, is hoping their morale will help them against NU.

"'Yung kumpiyansa na meron kami ngayon, kung sinumang tumapak sa court gagalaw at magtatrabaho. 'Yun ang pinakaimportante once the kung sinong nilista ni coach sa papel nandoon ka na, kailangan prepared ka," she said.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.