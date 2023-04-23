UAAP tennis: NU women clinch 2nd straight crown

The NU Lady Bulldogs celebrate their second straight UAAP women's tennis crown. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Danna Abad led National University to back-to-back UAAP women's tennis titles with a 3-2 victory over first-time finalist University of the Philippines in the conclusion of their best-of-3 series, Sunday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center.

The rookie, who has lost only twice UAAP Season 85, carried the Lady Bulldogs in the clincher, defeating Renee Esteban, 6-3, 6-0, and giving the school its sixth UAAP title in the event.

This is also the National U's sixth title in the collegiate division this season.

"Unang-una pa lang, first term namin, alam namin na meron kaming malalakas na players pero dapat talagang paghirapan. First term pa lang hinanda na namin sila para physically, well-prepared sila. Then this season, prepared naman sila mentally," said Lady Bulldogs coach Bobby Esquivel.

"Nung natalo kami sa UP (nung second round), instead of getting the twice-to-beat advantage, (nag best-of-three). Ang talo namin, ang dapat naming i-recover is mental," he added.

The Lady Bulldogs won Tie 1 on Saturday, 3-1, with Elizabeth Abarquez defeating Rachel Velez, 6-1, 7-6; Allyssa Bornia and Alliah Ragunton beating Sydney Enriquez and Jesha Cervantes, 7-5, 6-3; and Abad besting Esteban, 6-3, 6-2. Joshea Malazarte got one for UP after JM Carcueva retired in the third set.

This time around, seniors Bornia and Ragunton won the first doubles match convincingly, upending Enriquez and Cervantes, 6-1, 6-2, to put the Lady Bulldogs in front.

Velez then turned back JM Carcueva in three sets to level the tie after an arduous first singles match that reached 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The tie turned dramatic when Rovie Baulete and Angela Cabaral won the second doubles match with a 6-4, 6-2 take of Anica Cari and JM Prado, but the lead did not last long.

Malazarte put the contest in balance again after a huge three-hour three-set marathon past Abarquez, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6.

University of Santo Tomas completed the podium after a 4-4 finish in the elimination rounds.

The coronation of season Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year will take place at the conclusion of the men's finals.