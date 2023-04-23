La Salle's Angel Canino attacks the Ateneo defense in their UAAP Season 85 second round meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 23, 2023. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Despite copping the top seed in the UAAP women's volleyball Final 4, La Salle coach Noel Orcullo said there is no reason for the Lady Spikers to relax in their remaining assignment in the elimination round.

Orcullo said they need to stay in the course just like they did against the the also-ran Ateneo Blue Eagles, whom they crushed in straight sets on Sunday.

"Ang lagi lang naming sinasabi sa kanila, anuman 'yan, respeto lagi," said Orcullo following their 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 win over the Blue Eagles.

"Nothing to lose ang Ateneo, so hindi tayo pupwedeng magrelax so hanggat maari dun tayo sa sistema, 'wag tayong mawala."

De La Salle will cap their eliminations with a game against University of the East on Saturday.

Orcullo said it would be good for the Lady Spikers to finish the round with a victory.

"'Yung paghahanda sa last game namin nandoon pa rin. Nandoon 'yung respeto. We have to end the second round on a high note," he said.

"Kailangang reading-ready kami pagdating ng semifinals."

UE has a 0-12 win-loss record.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.