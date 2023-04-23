UAAP: La Salle secures top seed with sweep of Ateneo

The De La Salle Lady Spikers are assured of the No. 1 seed in the Final 4. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The De La Salle Lady Spikers swept rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles to nab the top seed in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

La Salle made quick work of a struggling Ateneo side, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.

Shevana Laput led DLSU with 16 points on 15 attacks and a service ace.

The Lady Spikers improved their record to 12-1 while the also-ran Blue Eagles fell to 4-9. La Salle has now won 12 straight matches against their archrivals.

Ateneo got off a good start with a 16-15 lead over La Salle in Set 1. But the Lady Spikers outplayed the Blue Eagles down the stretch of the opener for a 1-0 lead.

La Salle continued its assault, unleashing a 10-3 run that had Ateneo reeling, 11-17, midway in the second set. The Lady Spikers then defended their side of the court, deflecting attacks at Ateneo's expense to take the frame, 25-19.

Laput and Angel Canino then anchored the La Salle offense in the third set to close out the Blue Eagles.