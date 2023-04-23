UAAP football: UP women snatch draw against La Salle

Aurea Reaso celebrates after scoring the equalizer for UP against La Salle in the UAAP Season 85 women's football tournament. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- Aurea Reaso scored a wonder goal to earn the University of the Philippines a 1-1 draw with De La Salle University in the UAAP Season 85 women's football tournament on Saturday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Reaso unleashed a long-range attempt from outside the La Salle box in the 37th minute, leaving Lady Booters goalie Jessica Marie Pido helpless.

Reaso's goal allowed UP to strengthen its hold on third place with 11 points, behind three wins, two draws, and one defeat while keeping La Salle at second with 13 points after four wins, one draw, and two defeats.

"I thought we played a really good first half," said UP coach Anto Gonzales. "Unfortunately, we conceded a goal, but the response from the girls was very good. They didn't put their heads down. They just got back to work and focused on executing what we intended to do.

"The first half was really great. In the second half, the game changers, we hope they can do better next time. We expected more from them. In the second half, it was all about hanging in there," continued Gonzales as UP defeated La Salle in the first round, 1-0.

La Salle had taken a brief lead in the 36th minute off Stephanie Goñe, only for Reaso to equalize moments later. The Lady Booters pressed in vain for a winner after the halftime break. UP goalkeeper Frances Acelo denied the defending champions multiple times, while Chenny Dañoso had a free kick that narrowly missed.

Late in the match, substitute striker Shai Del Campo muffed a chance to seal three points for La Salle.

La Salle coach Hans-Peter Smit would rue his team's performance after the game.

"All the training we did, nothing," said Smit. "Only the goal that we scored came from the play. The rest, wala. No intensity. No urgency. What do you expect? How could we win if we don't have those things?"



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.