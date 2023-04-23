UAAP football: Nartey lifts UST men past Ateneo

UST's Daniel Nartey celebrates after scoring the lone goal of their match against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Daniel Nartey's fine finish was enough to lift the University of Santo Tomas to a 1-0 win over Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Nartey, a native of Ghana, shot past Blue Eagles goalkeeper Artuz Cezar in the 36th minute to propel UST to a season sweep of Ateneo.

The Golden Booters previously defeated the Blue Eagles, 2-0, thanks to Stephen Marasigan's brace last February 26 in the first round.

UST now has 16 points behind five wins, one draw, and five defeats, good for third place in the league table. They are a point ahead of idle teams University of the Philippines and University of the East.

"Tonight's objective was achieved. Our hopes for a top-four spot are still alive," said coach Marjo Allado after his side swept Ateneo in the eliminations.

"Tapos na kami kay Ateneo. Binigyan kami ng chance ni Ateneo so buhay pa kami for the top four kasi yung ibang teams maglalaban pa," said Allado.

Come the second half, the Blue Eagles had multiple chances to draw level. Skipper Colin Mercado had two sniffs at goal but he failed to find the back of the net. Substitute striker Kofi Agyei had a chance as well that went over the bar.

UST also had chances to double their cushion just before the final whistle. Marasigan shot wide several times while Nartey also did not hit the target late in the match.

"Hopefully, we can continue winning in our last game against FEU. The boys gave their best sa game na to. Ateneo had a lot of chances in the second half but we managed to defend well," said Allado.

Ateneo remained in second place in the standings with 17 points behind five wins, two draws, and three defeats.