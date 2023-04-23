UAAP: FEU survives 5-setter vs UST in men's volleyball

UAAP Media Bureau

Far Eastern University arrested its four-game slide by escaping the error-plagued University of Santo Tomas, 25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10, to wheel back into Final Four contention in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Sunday.

The Tamaraws improved to 7-6 to remain in the top four range, and the five-set win was the needed shot in the arm for coach Rei Diaz.

"Tiyaga pa. 'Yung panalo magandang sign para sa team, magandang pangtaas ng morale. I hope mabitbit namin sa next game," said Diaz.

Knotted at 19-all in the fourth frame, Mark Calado, Jelord Talisayan, Dryx Saavedra, and Jayjay Javelona stepped up while also getting an assist from their UST foes to force a fifth period, 25-21.

Josh Ybañez tried to lift the Golden Spikers in the deciding set, trailing by just two, 9-11, but Rey Sabanal and Saavedra came through with crucial hits while UST's rookie sensation also committed a costly attack error from the pipe to send FEU to match point, 14-10.

Then Calado wasted no time, attacking from the back row straight to the center of the Golden Spikers' court for the skid-breaking victory.

Calado had 21 points and seven digs for the Tamaraws while Saavedra pitched in 16 points but it was UST's 45 errors that were most helpful to FEU's cause.

Ybañez uncorked 28 points on 27-of-52 attacks with 17 excellent receptions and six digs as the Golden Spikers saw their eight-game winning streak snapped to fall at 10-2.

With FEU reaching seven wins, University of the East (4-8) is out of Final Four contention.

Up next for UST is a big matchup against still-unscathed National University on Wednesday, while FEU faces Adamson University next Sunday. Both will be played at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

